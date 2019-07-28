Bard Associates Has Boosted Its I D Systems (IDSY) Holding; Fsi Group Trimmed By $2.19 Million Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding

Bard Associates Inc increased I D Systems Inc (IDSY) stake by 186.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bard Associates Inc acquired 223,355 shares as I D Systems Inc (IDSY)’s stock declined 21.34%. The Bard Associates Inc holds 342,910 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 119,555 last quarter. I D Systems Inc now has $109.28M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 4,265 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Fsi Group Llc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 32.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 27,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 55,000 shares with $4.49 million value, down from 82,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $46.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.22 million shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate I.D. Systems (IDSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ID Systems Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm ET – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ID Systems to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 7, 2019 at 11 am ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.23 million activity. The insider WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought 19,000 shares worth $97,835. Another trade for 9,060 shares valued at $51,034 was made by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Wednesday, May 1. 2,500 shares were bought by Formant Christopher, worth $14,725 on Tuesday, March 19. Frumberg Charles also bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. Brodsky Michael also bought $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% stake. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Cap Limited Liability invested in 3.82% or 2.65 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 19,226 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 112,000 shares. State Street holds 0% or 17,315 shares. Fairpointe Lc reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 15,063 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Punch Assocs Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.35% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Archon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.92% or 1.19 million shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 639,590 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 12,018 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9800 target in Monday, July 8 report.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital One lands a megastar as its new pitchman, er, -woman – Washington Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 22,665 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,773 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 567,962 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co invested in 1.33% or 41,417 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 12,907 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,537 shares. 3,367 are owned by Cutter And Co Brokerage. Adage Partners Group Inc stated it has 585,082 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life accumulated 14,720 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boston Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. 49,736 are owned by Cibc Asset. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 12,150 shares. Somerset Trust has 21,698 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.