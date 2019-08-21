Bard Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in Tecogen New (TGEN) as Stock Declined; Smithfield Trust Company Has Lifted Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) by $2.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 130,476 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.66M market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.1538 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7638. About 2,320 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 617,782 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 11,344 shares. Bard Associate has invested 1.47% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 2,500 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 32,252 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 128 shares. Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 34,967 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Financial Counselors Inc reported 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 59,348 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 496,507 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 709,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 101 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN).

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 3,677 shares to 23,702 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,250 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 16,096 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.1% or 3,225 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com has 12,975 shares. 22,255 are owned by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,000 shares. Maverick Capital Limited, Texas-based fund reported 116,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 3,125 shares. Hl Fin Services owns 34,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 54 shares. Bluestein R H Communication holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 165,768 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 41,248 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.