Bard Associates Continues to Hold Stake in I D Systems (IDSY); Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 15,947 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY)

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 197,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78 million, down from 219,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 952,855 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,018 shares. Punch & Assocs Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant Capital invested 0.7% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 17,315 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.01% or 112,000 shares. Awm Investment owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 16,600 shares. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 138,786 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 209,504 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 59,880 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital holds 0% or 348,683 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 2,216 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 15,358 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 19,226 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. 9,060 shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, worth $51,034. $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19. 10,000 shares valued at $61,201 were bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, March 15. Shares for $49,437 were bought by Brodsky Michael on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 50,734 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 105 shares. 219,833 are owned by Sei Invests Com. Bluecrest Capital Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Van Eck Associate holds 213,061 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Llc holds 5.66% or 1.84M shares. Bailard reported 4,200 shares stake. Ftb Advisors accumulated 238 shares. Nomura Holding Inc has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1,000 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited holds 101,930 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co invested 0.37% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,700 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).