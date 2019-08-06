Bard Associates Boosted Its Tecogen New (TGEN) Position; Domtar Corp. (UFS) Holder Fairpointe Capital Has Decreased Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp. (UFS) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 218,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.13M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 603,014 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 286 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 11,606 shares. Bailard accumulated 9,973 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). First Personal Fincl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 16,171 shares. 544,835 are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 150 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 751,644 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,267 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Northern Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 811,585 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc owns 11,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 46,955 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $100.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl by 279,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 424,219 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated accumulated 27,000 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 374,041 shares. 32,252 were reported by Citadel Advsr. Herald Invest Ltd reported 321,078 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 46,430 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 101 shares. Horrell, Arkansas-based fund reported 128 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 20,482 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 709,704 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 617,782 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake.