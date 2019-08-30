Bard Associates Boosted Its Tecogen New (TGEN) Position by $486,225 as Valuation Declined; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.5. About 75,445 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 1 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.45 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,838 shares to 28,519 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).