Barclays Reiterates a Overweight Rating on Arthur J. Gallagher \u0026 Co. Common Stock (AJG) and $100.0000 Target; Orrstown Financial Services Has 2.11 Sentiment

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 38 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 18 decreased and sold equity positions in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Orrstown Financial Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Stock analysts at Barclays have $100.0000 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher \u0026 Co. Common Stock (NYSE:AJG). Barclays’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s last close price. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst report on 1 July.

Analysts await Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ORRF’s profit will be $4.76M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 19,045 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) has declined 19.62% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c

More notable recent Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “M&T Bank (MTB) Rallies 16% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 27% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 379,716 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 110,345 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 65,935 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $248.12 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.45 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 23.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas reported 4,520 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company reported 14 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 150 shares stake. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 2,962 shares. City holds 1,139 shares. Amica Mutual Company has 8,717 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has 530 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 6,262 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability reported 17,946 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union State Bank reported 38,174 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Baillie Gifford & stated it has 7.19M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,002 shares. 21,616 are owned by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity. Shares for $85,426 were sold by English Frank E. Jr. on Tuesday, February 5.

The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 487,973 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 1.08% above currents $88.79 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AJG’s profit will be $116.71M for 35.23 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Abram Interstate Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement to Acquire Minority Stake in Renomia as – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires P2 Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.