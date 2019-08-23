Barclays Reiterates a “Equal-Weight” Rating on HP (HPQ) and $20.0000 Target; Six Flags Entertainment New (SIX) Shorts Raised By 6.18%

Barclays have a $20.0000 TP on the stock. The TP indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s close price. This rating was revealed to investors in an analyst report on Friday morning.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) had an increase of 6.18% in short interest. SIX’s SI was 5.87 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.18% from 5.53 million shares previously. With 1.11M avg volume, 5 days are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX)’s short sellers to cover SIX’s short positions. The SI to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s float is 7.5%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 826,125 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment New (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment New has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is 1.10% above currents $58.36 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment New had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Monday, July 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6200 target. Wells Fargo maintained Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $49 target.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HP has $2300 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 12.68% above currents $18.93 stock price. HP had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.47 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.98 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 10.53 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500.