Barclays Reiterates $25.0000 Target Price per Share On Big Lots (BIG), Reiterates “Equal-Weight” Rating; Diamond Offshore Drilling Has 0.91 Sentiment

The firm have set target price of $25.0000 on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares. This is 9.89% from the last stock close price. In a note shared with investors and clients on Tuesday, 3 September, Barclays reaffirmed their “Equal-Weight” rating on shares of BIG.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 80 sold and decreased their stock positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 144.84 million shares, up from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 34.4% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 962,505 shares. Loews Corp owns 73.12 million shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 4.43% invested in the company for 8.07 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.31% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 140,734 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) Devastating 73% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $863.35 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has declined 53.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Is Yielding 4.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Lots +7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock increased 3.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 11.15 million shares traded or 698.55% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $835.16 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 79.47% above currents $22.75 stock price. Big Lots had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 30,644 shares. 5,756 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Co. Dupont Cap Corp holds 12,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 3,909 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 97,926 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 8,542 shares. Somerset Tru Com reported 0.14% stake. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 30,175 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 2.00 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 115,300 shares. Millennium Mgmt accumulated 644,762 shares.