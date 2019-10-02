Barclays Reconfirms Palomar Holdings (PLMR) As “Equal-Weight”; Has Target Price per Share Of $36.0000; Minerals Technologies (MTX) Sentiment Is 1.4

In a report made public on Wednesday, 2 October, Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock “Equal-Weight” was kept at Barclays. They currently have a $36.0000 PT on the stock. Barclays’s PT means a potential downside of -6.59% from the company’s current stock price.

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 87 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold positions in Minerals Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 32.55 million shares, down from 32.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Minerals Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 53 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 20.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.27 per share. MTX’s profit will be $35.41M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Minerals Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.01% negative EPS growth.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. for 95,400 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 152,400 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 344,205 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 0.74% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. The company has market cap of $904.49 million. The firm offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, hawaii hurricane, residential flood, and real estate investor. It has a 172.83 P/E ratio. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings.

Analysts await Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to report earnings on November, 11. PLMR’s profit will be $9.62 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Palomar Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 232,010 shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.