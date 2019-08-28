Barclays Reaffirms a Equal-Weight Rating on Hewlett Packard (HPE) and $15.0000 Target; 2 Analysts Covering Owens Corning (OC)

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) had its stock rating noted as Equal-Weight by analysts at Barclays. Barclays currently has a $15.0000 PT on the $17.55B market cap company or 16.01% upside potential. This was disclosed to clients in a research report on 28 August.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $62.67’s average target is 14.17% above currents $54.89 stock price. Owens Corning had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8. See Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning issues $450M Green Bond – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.97 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 415,429 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 3,047 shares. 191,155 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Redwood Capital Limited Liability has 1.05% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 325,000 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 9,344 were reported by Numerixs Investment Techs. Citigroup owns 202,371 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 16,926 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 14,265 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 70 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Kbc Nv reported 32,112 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HPE +6.8% as margins, profits rise in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Suggests It’s 31% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has $14 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is 8.28% above currents $12.93 stock price. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 12.77 million shares traded or 37.55% up from the average. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 09/03/2018 – DXC Described Lease Issues With HPE in 10-Q Filed in February; 22/05/2018 – Correct: Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2Q Cont Ops EPS 54c; 22/05/2018 – HP ENTERPRISE 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – HPE quarterly revenue rises 10 pct; 06/03/2018 – Giant Tiger Streamlines Operations and Automates Inventory Processes With an Aruba Mobile First Network; 08/03/2018 – Perspecta Revealed as Brand Name for Combined DXC USPS, Vencore and KeyPoint Business Following Merger Completion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Computers Cuts HP Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – HP Raises Profit Forecast as Upscale PCs Resonate With Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Academia and Industry Collaborate to Drive UK Supercomputer Adoption; 13/03/2018 – EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE- U.S. FDA CLEARED BREATHID HP POINT-OF-CARE SYSTEM, BREATHID HP LAB SYSTEM FOR DETECTING H. PYLORI BACTERIA IN AGES 3-17 YEARS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $17.55 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.