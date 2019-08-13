Barclays Plc Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (Call) (AGO) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased by $750,200 Its Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.58. About 172,476 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Call) (AGO) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 59,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.2 lastly. It is down 15.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 23,127 shares to 62,772 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 20,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs owns 214,288 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Argi Invest Serv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 30,838 shares. Taconic Advsr LP owns 625,000 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 2,484 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group invested in 0.02% or 235,800 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 211,877 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Burney Co invested in 0.09% or 31,400 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,795 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 4,441 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 56 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.