Barclays Plc Stake in Unilever N V (Put) (UN) Decreased as Valuation Declined; As Chevron New (Call) (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Highbridge Capital Management Lowered Holding

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (Put) (UN) by 94.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 44,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 47,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Unilever N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 2.27M shares traded or 117.21% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX) by 79.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 435,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 550,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.09M shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 127,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Trust Company has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Conning Inc stated it has 48,961 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested 0.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 2,132 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 8,188 shares. Cap invested in 0.61% or 20.29M shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca has invested 2.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Keystone Planning Inc reported 58,929 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,779 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 340,435 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,468 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs holds 242,749 shares. United Automobile Association owns 1.07M shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 33,500 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).