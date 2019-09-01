Barclays Plc Stake in Mercadolibre (Put) (MELI) Has Cut by $12.98 Million as Shares Rose; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Stake

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (Put) (MELI) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, down from 60,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 615,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.20 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 709,172 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $266.62 million for 5.87 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Llc reported 0.06% stake. Washington Trust reported 2,640 shares stake. 19,490 are held by Nordea Investment Ab. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 431,773 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stifel Fin Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Price Michael F stated it has 1.59% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Millennium Management accumulated 198,877 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pennsylvania stated it has 5,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 2,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,576 are held by Bb&T. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.5% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hhr Asset Mgmt accumulated 335,902 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co stated it has 20,081 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $197.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (Put) (NYSE:BBD) by 53,360 shares to 354,800 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 9,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

