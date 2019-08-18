Barclays Plc Position In Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Was Boosted; Krensavage Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) as Shares Rose

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.14 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 6483.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 252,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 256,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 634,918 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 11,158 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 2,480 shares. Neumann Capital Management Lc holds 4,215 shares. 171 are held by Parkside Financial Bank. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc owns 38,279 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 7,924 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 255,755 shares. Scotia Cap holds 5,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 39,253 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn owns 399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 183 shares. Atria Invs Llc owns 1,859 shares. Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,655 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Put) (SCO) by 19,600 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $162,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 96,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,292 shares, and cut its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TTM).