Barclays Plc Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Increased by $904,085; Goldentree Asset Management LP Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Has Raised

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 202.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 69,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 34,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.77 lastly. It is down 9.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 2.54 million shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 09/05/2018 – Iran deal withdrawal, other global issues risk higher oil prices – Goldman Sachs; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 07/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Put) by 43,600 shares to 190,600 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 28,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $563,557 activity. Another trade for 159 shares valued at $2,003 was bought by Miller Kevin S.. 19,365 shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC., worth $243,999 on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was bought by Rytter Katie. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $563,557 activity. Another trade for 159 shares valued at $2,003 was bought by Miller Kevin S.. 19,365 shares were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC., worth $243,999 on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was bought by Rytter Katie. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability has 626,787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.04% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 149,383 shares. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 42,514 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 36,051 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 325,671 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 66,133 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 29,394 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 826,230 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 11,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Chatham Capital Grp holds 126,194 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Ltd Co holds 5,031 shares. Sfmg Llc owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,671 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 1.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Proshare Limited owns 284,635 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 6,721 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 741,801 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 130,733 are held by Natixis L P. Cls Limited Co holds 23 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 769 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.52% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,000 shares. 2,682 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 18,100 shares.