Barclays Plc Lowered Newmont Mng (Call) (NEM) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering PolyOne (POL)

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 8.47% above currents $31.04 stock price. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

Barclays Plc decreased Newmont Mng Corp (Call) (NEM) stake by 21.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 26,600 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (Call) (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Barclays Plc holds 94,700 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 121,300 last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp (Call) now has $31.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation has $4500 highest and $33 lowest target. $38.54’s average target is -0.10% below currents $38.58 stock price. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.7 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,997 are owned by Fincl Counselors. 78,922 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 103,625 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 869,772 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 201,379 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust accumulated 0.01% or 459 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 70,000 shares. 510,721 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. United Serv Automobile Association owns 934,933 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 866,007 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Semper Augustus Invs Gp Llc holds 174,526 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nomura holds 20,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 304 shares.

Barclays Plc increased Hp Inc stake by 2.50 million shares to 2.70M valued at $52.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) stake by 113,042 shares and now owns 165,242 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Management stated it has 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Glob Investors holds 0.01% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 0.11% or 25,870 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Sei Co has invested 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 20,800 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,495 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.31M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Amp Ltd has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 11,270 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P stated it has 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). National Bank Of America De reported 205,307 shares stake. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 21,657 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PolyOne (POL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Raises Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock increased 2.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 255,769 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting