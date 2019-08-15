Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs; The Target is Set to GBX 190.00; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $16200 lowest target. $167’s average target is 11.25% above currents $150.11 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. See Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $169.0000 Reinitiate

14/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $183 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $205 New Target: $183 Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The financial firm have set PT of GBX 190.00 on Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares. This is 29.78% from the last close price. In analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Thursday morning, Goldman Sachs reconfirmed their “Neutral” rating on shares of BARC.

More news for Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Do Analysts See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “StockBeat: Barclays CEO Set for Victory Over Bramson – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering Barclays PLC (LON:BARC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barclays PLC has GBX 280 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 205’s average target is 47.95% above currents GBX 138.56 stock price. Barclays PLC had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) rating on Friday, July 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 200 target. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 230 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Friday, July 12 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.14% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 138.56. About 5.17M shares traded. Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 23.90 billion GBP. It offers personal and business banking services, credit cards, transactional and other lending products, and investment services and products. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial advice, primary capital raising and capital markets execution, risk and liquidity management, sales and trading, consumer payments, and wealth management services.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stake Your Claim in Canadian Cannabis with Hexo Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 152,300 shares. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach Ltd Company In has invested 3.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,239 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 1,100 were reported by First Quadrant L P Ca. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Ser reported 52 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited reported 6,097 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 151 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Tru Co stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $150.11. About 2.36M shares traded or 209.77% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING