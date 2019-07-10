Barclays Plc Lifted Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $55.08 Million; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Boosted Hess (HES) Holding

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 5384.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 888,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 904,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.28M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 285,631 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 236,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 1.66 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Put) by 207,900 shares to 84,500 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 352,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,668 were reported by Panagora Asset. Alphaone Investment Ser Limited Liability Corp stated it has 360 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors holds 3,425 shares. Moreover, Chatham Grp has 0.4% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 144,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 513,835 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,441 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 13,194 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 1.94 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 935 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,778 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. 167,834 shares valued at $8.87 million were sold by HESS JOHN B on Tuesday, February 5. Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. The insider Hill Gregory P. sold 11,659 shares worth $622,591. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 14,235 shares to 73,326 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 17,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,335 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).