Barclays Plc Increases Holding in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY); Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $1.54 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 12144.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 25,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 25,468 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 485,070 shares traded or 100.92% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 965,961 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27,600 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (Call) (NYSE:M) by 239,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,300 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) (TECL).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares to 69,515 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

