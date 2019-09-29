Barclays Plc Increased Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) as Valuation Rose; American Express Company (AXP) Stock Price Rose While Estabrook Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 630.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 577,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 668,836 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.91M, up from 91,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.66M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668.43 million, down from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,994 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc by 396,596 shares to 31,972 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.