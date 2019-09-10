Barclays Plc Increased Its Mastercard (Put) (MA) Position by $18.47 Million; Shares Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 70,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 2.09 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (MA) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 78,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 324,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.29M, up from 245,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $11.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.92. About 5.38M shares traded or 64.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 1,322 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.63% stake. 55,529 are owned by Daiwa Grp. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,467 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 1.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,405 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,347 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,246 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Axa has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 36,435 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Llc reported 48,967 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 3.19M shares or 2.96% of the stock. Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 75 shares. 9.23 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (ACWI) by 197,700 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 43,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,638 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 122,425 shares to 647,592 shares, valued at $53.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 88,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,749 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

