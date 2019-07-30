Barclays Plc Increased 8X8 New (EGHT) Stake by $52.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Stake

Barclays Plc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 4840.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 2.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.87M, up from 53,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 1.12M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 7,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 11,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 772,597 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 144,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 30,375 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Ltd Partnership reported 423,934 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,700 shares stake. Icahn Carl C owns 21.98M shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 31 shares. Massachusetts-based Nbw Ltd Liability has invested 2.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 15,190 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11,132 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0.38% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 1.57% or 1.32 million shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.05% or 125,614 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 7,260 shares stake.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 337,689 shares to 375,834 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 263,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) owns 250 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 182,858 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 14.04 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 2.58M shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 23,333 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Parkside State Bank Tru owns 53 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 56,943 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 8.02M shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com has 347,905 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 533,888 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0.01% or 1.39 million shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 21,553 shares in its portfolio.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (Call) (NYSE:KEM) by 35,600 shares to 88,100 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,480 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).