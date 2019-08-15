Barclays Plc Holding in Cedar Fair LP (Put) (FUN) Has Lowered by $380,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Hirtle Callaghan & Co Lowered Stake by $3.83 Million

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (Put) (FUN) by 98.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 604,364 shares traded or 120.27% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 19.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares to 378,198 shares, valued at $40.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

