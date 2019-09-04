Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Stake in Ameren (Put) (AEE) by $657,000 as Valuation Rose; Cypress Asset Management Boosted Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position by $461,600; Stock Value Rose

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (Put) (AEE) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Ameren Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 968,562 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.35. About 1.03M shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 18,371 shares to 16,127 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Lc invested in 8,399 shares. Private Advisor Limited holds 26,563 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 7,365 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,353 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,442 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,200 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability reported 2,723 shares. Old Republic Corporation holds 0.39% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt stated it has 3,833 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 11,848 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 69,059 shares. First Interstate National Bank invested in 1,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). State Common Retirement Fund reported 425,900 shares. Duff And Phelps Com stated it has 1.55% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Benjamin F Edwards & Comm reported 2,372 shares. Pure Finance Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ajo Lp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 5,881 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Raymond James Assoc reported 235,534 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 3,625 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 19,069 shares. Qs Limited Liability owns 165,006 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gideon holds 7,867 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 25,258 shares to 48,858 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 249,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).