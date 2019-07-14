Barclays Plc Has Raised Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Market Valuation Rose; Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake Maintained by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 324.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 64,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,045 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 375,036 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Call) by 89,400 shares to 600 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 65,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,855 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.18% or 29,712 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Invest Corporation holds 960 shares. 4,304 are held by Goodnow Group Ltd Llc. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tcw Grp invested in 1.13% or 337,024 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,294 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 575 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Riverhead Management accumulated 0.08% or 5,727 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 14,599 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 603 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,159 shares. Fiduciary has 0.23% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 24,034 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 13,152 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.04% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 17,027 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 235,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Frontier Mngmt Company Ltd Llc stated it has 4.79 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 13,900 were reported by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. 2.69M are owned by Blackrock Inc. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.25% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). 130 are held by Pnc Services. Sg Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 543,028 shares. Captrust has 629 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). 7,002 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Janney Capital Lc owns 13,391 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

