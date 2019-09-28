Barclays Plc Has Lowered By $1.48 Million Its Td Ameritrade Hldg (Put) (AMTD) Holding; WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 22.64% above currents $259.29 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. See WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $317.0000 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital 304.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $330.0000 320.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $346.0000 330.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $307 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Barclays Plc decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD) stake by 48.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 30,200 shares as Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Barclays Plc holds 32,700 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 62,900 last quarter. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) now has $25.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 2.92 million shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% stake. 400,000 were reported by Davis Capital Prns Limited Liability. Accuvest Global Advisors reported 8,296 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.49% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Tci Wealth invested in 168 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 6,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.83 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 1,945 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 1.37 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5.16M shares. Citigroup holds 0.4% or 9.90M shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 5,550 shares. Moreover, Spc has 0.46% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Among 7 analysts covering TD Ameritrade Holding (NYSE:AMTD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. TD Ameritrade Holding has $62 highest and $4600 lowest target. $54.71’s average target is 16.48% above currents $46.97 stock price. TD Ameritrade Holding had 13 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 23. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AMTD International Stock Gets Its First Buy Rating: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Another Sell-Off In The Cards For Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade Stock? – Forbes” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interactive Brokers launches ‘Lite’ service; rivals slip – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMTD Begins Trading on the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Stock Just Got Interesting for Contrarians – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.12M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Barclays Plc increased Enbridge Inc (Put) (NYSE:ENB) stake by 22,989 shares to 214,400 valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Gap Inc (Put) (NYSE:GPS) stake by 519,900 shares and now owns 559,600 shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Ltd Liability owns 18,785 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Utah Retirement stated it has 9,463 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 707,855 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management holds 0% or 1,925 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 12,215 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 87,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank owns 12,788 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Camarda Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. 12,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fort L P has invested 0.27% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,418 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 161,984 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $12.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) & WellCare (WCG) Report Joint Agreement to Sell Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans to Anthem Inc. (ANTM) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.