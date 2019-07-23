Barclays Plc Has Decreased Its Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $14.05 Million; Smith Moore & Company Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $173.58. About 3.72M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 97.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 88,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $181.15. About 230,780 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares to 14,736 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,234 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 816,781 shares to 817,481 shares, valued at $29.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.44 million activity. FRATES JAMES M had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

