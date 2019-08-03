Barclays Plc Has Decreased Its Carrizo Oil &Amp Gas (Put) (CRZO) Holding; Intact Investment Management Has Increased By $1.41 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Barclays Plc decreased Carrizo Oil &Amp Gas Inc (Put) (CRZO) stake by 63.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 30,200 shares as Carrizo Oil &Amp Gas Inc (Put) (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Barclays Plc holds 17,700 shares with $221,000 value, down from 47,900 last quarter. Carrizo Oil &Amp Gas Inc (Put) now has $807.06 million valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 4.16M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 24,700 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 256,100 shares with $14.70M value, up from 231,400 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $89.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,132 are held by Cypress Mngmt Limited Co. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 5,691 shares. Montecito Natl Bank owns 10,878 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Keystone Fincl Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 94,263 shares. Global, California-based fund reported 65.97M shares. British Columbia Investment accumulated 522,347 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.24 million shares. Payden & Rygel holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 220,284 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,872 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fcg Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,381 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 31,357 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company stated it has 129,466 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 14,100 shares to 70,100 valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 30,500 shares and now owns 42,600 shares. Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $63.86M for 3.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.81% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, February 26. M Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Northland Capital maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Axa holds 0% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 184,079 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 65,096 shares in its portfolio. Captrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Barclays Plc holds 224,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 493,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 13,442 shares stake. The Texas-based Amer National Tx has invested 0.05% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 29,246 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 36,950 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 5,028 shares. Lpl Llc invested in 37,525 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of stock.