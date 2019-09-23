Barclays Plc Has Cut Its Autodesk (Put) (ADSK) Holding as Shares Declined; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 236,004 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (ADSK) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, down from 238,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.22. About 367,109 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 59,320 shares to 47,599 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 366,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 24,622 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 3,966 shares. First Limited Partnership accumulated 30,879 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 94,760 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 2,784 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.12% stake. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 43,641 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.17% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 528,249 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 119,028 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 72,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 47,931 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,395 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,953 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 92.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&Ampc Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20,584 shares to 111,875 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 567,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 4,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust reported 15,262 shares stake. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 1,413 shares stake. Capstone Advsr Limited Com accumulated 1,683 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 3,080 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 362,413 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Company holds 15 shares. Brown Advisory Llc holds 2,489 shares. 66,676 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Management. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Street has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advent Interest Ma holds 29,500 shares. 62 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 3,000 are held by Logan Capital Mgmt Inc. Glob Thematic Partners Limited Liability reported 2.1% stake.