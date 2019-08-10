Barclays Plc Has Cut Holding in Fireeye (Put) (FEYE) as Stock Declined; Hap Trading Raised Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 41,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 96,403 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Put) (FEYE) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc analyzed 40,700 shares as the company's stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 63,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 104,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 1.83M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Put) (DXJ) by 379,700 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 14,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,478 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Vodafone -6.5% on report heavy dividend cut is nigh – Seeking Alpha" on May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 245,987 shares to 248,187 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp (Put) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Call) (NYSE:CHK).