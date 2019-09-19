Barclays Plc Has Boosted Its Halliburton Co (Put) (HAL) Stake; Williams Companies (WMB) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Williams Companies Inc (WMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 308 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 241 cut down and sold their equity positions in Williams Companies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.02 billion shares, down from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Williams Companies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 31 to 28 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 206 Increased: 224 New Position: 84.

Barclays Plc increased Halliburton Co (Put) (HAL) stake by 139.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 392,000 shares as Halliburton Co (Put) (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Barclays Plc holds 673,800 shares with $15.32 million value, up from 281,800 last quarter. Halliburton Co (Put) now has $18.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 5.88M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 27.72% above currents $21.14 stock price. Halliburton had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the shares of HAL in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. Albrecht William E had bought 8,000 shares worth $154,800 on Thursday, September 12.

Barclays Plc decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) (NYSE:LVS) stake by 471,200 shares to 69,900 valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zoetis Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 88,900 shares and now owns 2,600 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 4.45M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 20,933 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 76,659 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 171,251 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Private Ocean Llc has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 29,733 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 150 shares. 159,555 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Glenmede Na has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 10,312 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 4.60 million shares. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 98,715 shares. C M Bidwell Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 224 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.07M for 24.92 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 2.07M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

