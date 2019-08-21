Barclays Plc Decreased Stake in American Intl Group (Put) (AIG) by $8.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Tiger Management Trimmed Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Position by $3.72 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 465,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 110,126 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 416,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 1.41 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.91M for 6.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.58 million shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $88.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

