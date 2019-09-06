Barclays Plc Decreased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) (PXD) Stake by $22.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Cut Its Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 140,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.78 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 73,560 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6200P; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 29/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – HANNOVER RUECK SE HNRGn.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 122 EUROS FROM 117 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV TO VISIT NORTH KOREA ON MAY 31 – RBC CITES FOREIGN MINISTRY

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) (PXD) by 85.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 145,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 170,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 133,042 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.26 million for 14.43 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 92,186 shares to 100,775 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 11,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 6,688 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 12,536 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Communications Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.75M shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 54,266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,435 shares. Martin Currie Ltd invested in 28,081 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.65% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 2,325 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 1,871 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 75 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 2,047 shares stake. 37,670 are held by Mackenzie Financial Corporation.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 1.15M shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $33.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands International.