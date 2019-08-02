Barclays Plc Cut Stake in U S Silica Hldgs (Put) (SLCA) as Stock Price Declined; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Declined, Perceptive Advisors Increased Position by $22.75 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 276,308 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (Put) (SLCA) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 93,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 1.04 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Ampfragra (NYSE:IFF) by 162,544 shares to 165,244 shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 300,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).