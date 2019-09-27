Barclays Plc Cut Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Position By $62.16 Million; Last Week Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 112.03% above currents $10.14 stock price. Epizyme had 4 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

Barclays Plc decreased Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) stake by 32.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 817,900 shares as Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Barclays Plc holds 1.70 million shares with $129.48 million value, down from 2.52 million last quarter. Qualcomm Inc (Put) now has $93.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 3.68 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 11.85% above currents $76.62 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $922.77 million. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1.