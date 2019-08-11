Barclays Plc Cut Holding in Corning (Call) (GLW) by $2.04 Million; Netapp (NTAP) Share Price Declined While Capital International LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 230.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 2.26 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Call) (GLW) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 251,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Corning Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 4.39M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect from Corning Next Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Corning Inc (GLW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance accumulated 0.01% or 1,338 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability reported 6,420 shares. Whitnell And Co invested in 1,000 shares. 27,200 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 11,420 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability reported 65,837 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 22,946 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Tru, Florida-based fund reported 53,900 shares. Pggm Invs has 267,457 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ent Fin Svcs owns 2,723 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 7,106 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 425,641 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 197,100 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 472,898 shares to 508,698 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 51,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares to 372,442 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).