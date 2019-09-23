Barclays Plc Boosted Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) by $13.36 Million; Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN) as Shares Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 99,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 402,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, down from 502,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 93,212 shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 9737.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 272,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 275,447 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 154,454 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Put) (NYSE:AU) by 157,897 shares to 755,503 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (Put) (VNQ) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,600 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Llp invested in 0% or 18,128 shares. Art Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 17,900 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 69,874 shares. Oklahoma-based Prescott Gp Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.41% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 96,038 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Tower (Trc) invested in 5,600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com owns 37,803 shares. 9,660 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc. Petrus Tru Lta reported 6,426 shares stake. Stifel Fincl reported 5,662 shares stake. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 65,023 shares to 119,593 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 46,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 10.76 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,510 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Inc Ny has invested 1.17% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). D E Shaw And accumulated 216,498 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 347,825 shares. Geode Lc has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 49,500 shares. 89,139 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 965 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 39,213 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 25,079 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 14,071 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 71 shares.