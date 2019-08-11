Barclays Plc Boosted Sony (Call) (SNE) Position; Main Street Research Has Increased By $369,123 Its Chevron (CVX) Position

Main Street Research Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 14.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Main Street Research Llc acquired 3,001 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Main Street Research Llc holds 24,019 shares with $2.96M value, up from 21,018 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $232.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally

Barclays Plc increased Sony Corp (Call) (SNE) stake by 420.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 432,300 shares as Sony Corp (Call) (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Barclays Plc holds 535,000 shares with $22.60 million value, up from 102,700 last quarter. Sony Corp (Call) now has $68.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 426,219 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/05/2018 – CORRECT: SONY MUSIC TAKES 39% STAKE IN PEANUTS FOR $185M; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW: NO LONGER CONTINUE W/ COOPERATION PACT W/ SONY LIFE; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 2; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT)

Barclays Plc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Call) (NYSE:BUD) stake by 23,300 shares to 100,400 valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Put) (NYSE:DO) stake by 36,500 shares and now owns 16,200 shares. Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.