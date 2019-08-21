Barclays Plc (BCS) Stock Value Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased by $9.02 Million Its Position; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stralem & Co Trimmed Position by $1.03 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.47M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 23/05/2018 – Gilbert Would Be Surprised If Barclays, StanChart Sought Merger; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – Barclays Says Tech Firms to Lead Israel Return to U.S. Listings; 29/03/2018 – STALEY SAYS BARCLAYS WELL POSITIONED FOR STRONGER EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Barclays Africa dumps KPMG in latest blow to auditor in South Africa; 02/04/2018 – Barclays creates post-crisis milestone with `ringfenced’ bank; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns (P)Ba2(hyb) to Barclays Africa Group Limited’s Basel lll-compliant subordinated Tier 2 notes; 28/03/2018 – AMEX HALT PGD.A ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST 40.000000; 21/05/2018 – Barclays PLC: Crown Court Dismisses SFO Charges Brought Against Barclays

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares to 77,395 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

