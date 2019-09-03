Barclays Plc (BCS) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Mycio Wealth Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Rogers (ROG)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 152,674 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 7.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 15.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.62M, down from 23.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 2.73M shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Barclays targets technology with venture capital-style business; 19/04/2018 – Ex-Barclays Quants Move to Old House by Sea to Try to Do Good; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds to Sell $5.8 Billion of Irish Mortgages to Barclays; 03/04/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS BARCLAYS BANK UK FINAL ‘A’ IDR; ON RWP; 01/05/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: CONFIDENT OF GETTING RETURN TARGETS; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L REGULATORS VIEW MISCONDUCT AS SUFFICIENTLY SERIOUS FOR EACH TO IMPOSE A PENALTY OF 10% OF MR STALEY’S RELEVANT ANNUAL INCOME; 16/03/2018 – Barclays Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 29/03/2018 – Evonik Is Said to Pick Barclays for Sale of Acrylics Business; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 4.86 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 474,359 shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $365.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 88,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares to 17,747 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Huntington State Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 71 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 15,825 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 30,220 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 33,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 37,600 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners Incorporated has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Kennedy has 62,145 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 113 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 206,358 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 200 shares.

