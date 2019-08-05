Barclays Plc (BCS) Share Value Declined While Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised Stake by $649,472; Lmr Partners Llp Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 120.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 81,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 148,345 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 67,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 2.27M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 03/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – IMPLEMENTED RING-FENCING TRANSFER SCHEME AND ESTABLISHED RING-FENCED BANK, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC ON 1 APRIL; 23/04/2018 – SKY: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – SKY PLC AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – BusinessDaily Africa: Barclays Plc not exploring potential merger with Standard Chartered; 06/04/2018 – Barclays Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 06/03/2018 – QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $13; 01/05/2018 – BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN: I’VE SERVED 3, I WILL DO A MINIMUM OF 4 YRS; 09/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Is Said to Sell Risk Retention Bonds to Barclays; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 553.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 34,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 6,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 2.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,408 shares to 1,722 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 13,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

