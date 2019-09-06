Barclays Plc (BCS) Position Boosted by Causeway Capital Management Llc; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Cognex (CGNX) Position by $3.96 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 320,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 3.82 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59M, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 2.09 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 03/04/2018 – BARCLAYS IMPLEMENTED SCHEME AND ESTABLISHED RING-FENCED BANK; 17/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3050P FROM 3000P; 10/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP GLP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : Barclays ex-security head honcho left after expenses probe: sources by; 16/04/2018 – Barclays’ head of energy commodities research lays out four reasons price support could falter; 25/04/2018 – BENGUET CORP BC.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 1.46 BLN PESOS VS 1.53 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS BANK MEXICO’S RATINGS; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 79,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 954,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.15 million, up from 875,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 826,462 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Franklin holds 0.04% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 464 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 0.93% or 1.04M shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Citigroup holds 399,083 shares. Bellecapital Ltd invested in 1.85% or 57,200 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 100,643 shares. Lpl Lc owns 61,603 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 311,300 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 1,304 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 19,350 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 57,387 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $78.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,513 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: