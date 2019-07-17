Barclays Plc (BCS) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Its Stake by $15.62 Million as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Lifted Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 98.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,948 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 731,578 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $24; 16/04/2018 – Barclays Is Said to Be Sounding Out Clients About Trading Crypto; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 15/05/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bonfire of Barclays credit MDs in London; 29/03/2018 – LAIRD PLC LRD.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 143P; 10/04/2018 – SYMPHONY COMMUNICATION SERVICES SAYS NEW INVESTORS BARCLAYS, BPIFRANCE AND CLSA, ALONG WITH A GROUP OF EXISTING INVESTORS, PARTICIPATED IN ROUND; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS BANK MéXICO’S RATINGS; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – CREDIT IMPAIRMENT CHARGES INCREASED 13% TO £201M DRIVEN BY INCREASED IMPAIRMENT IN PERSONAL BANKING AND A SINGLE NAME CASE IN WEBB; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Closes Above 50-Day MA

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,162 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83 million, up from 278,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 12.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,148 shares to 345,525 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,438 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 34,451 shares to 197,875 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 111,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 6.03 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.