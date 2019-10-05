Barclays PLC (BCS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barclays PLC has 2.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 21.27% institutional ownership for its rivals. 12% of Barclays PLC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.13% of all Foreign Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Barclays PLC and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays PLC 54,957,507,082.15% 5.50% 0.30% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Barclays PLC and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays PLC 3.88B 7 7.54 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

Barclays PLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Barclays PLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 41.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barclays PLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barclays PLC -6.27% -2.6% -11.79% -11.79% -27.38% -0.8% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year Barclays PLC has -0.80% weaker performance while Barclays PLC’s peers have 10.43% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Barclays PLC is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Barclays PLC’s rivals are 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Barclays PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Barclays PLC’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Barclays PLC.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.