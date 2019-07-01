Barclays Gives SM Energy Company Common Stock (SM) $13.0000 Target; Columbia Asset Management Has Trimmed Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stake

Columbia Asset Management decreased Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE)’s stock rose 23.13%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 59,797 shares with $10.68M value, down from 62,516 last quarter. Erie Indemnity Co Cl A now has $13.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $254.75. About 72,120 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

SM Energy Company Common Stock (NYSE:SM)‘s stock was lowered to a “Underweight” by stock analysts at Barclays, who have a TP of $13.0000 on SM. The firm’s “Equal-Weight” rating is no longer valid.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W also bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, May 24. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 2.16 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.12 million for 303.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SM Energy has $32 highest and $1300 lowest target. $21’s average target is 72.84% above currents $12.15 stock price. SM Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. M Partners maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of SM in report on Monday, July 1 to “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Barclays Downgrades SM Energy (SM) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SM Energy raises Q2, full-year production guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 101.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.76M for 38.83 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher to Buy Minority Stake in Renomia a.s – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Willis Towers Set to Grow on Rising Commissions and Fees – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. had bought 115 shares worth $20,014 on Monday, March 25. Vorsheck Elizabeth A had bought 686 shares worth $165,024 on Tuesday, June 11.