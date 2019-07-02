Barclays Capital Reports Initiation of John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG) with GBX 430.00 Target; Mam Software Group (MAMS)’s Sentiment Is 0.3

Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 3 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 10 sold and decreased equity positions in Mam Software Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.56 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mam Software Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Investment analysts at Barclays Capital began coverage on John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG) with a Equal weight rating. The PT for JLG is GBX 430.00. It gives a potential upside of 8.89% from company’s stock close price.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. for 3.08 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 939,335 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bandera Partners Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 110,408 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.48% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 301,220 shares.

The stock increased 2.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 8,616 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $131.19 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 33.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 43.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. John Laing Group Plc has GBX 451 highest and GBX 389 lowest target. GBX 414.67’s average target is 6.00% above currents GBX 391.2 stock price. John Laing Group Plc had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of JLG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by HSBC. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 23 by Peel Hunt.

The stock increased 0.36% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 391.2. About 41,339 shares traded. John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. The company has market cap of 1.93 billion GBP. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management divisions. It has a 6.27 P/E ratio. The firm originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.