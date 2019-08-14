Barclays Capital Maintains a Equal weight Rating on TUI AG (LON:TUI); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) SI Increased By 213.04%

TUI AG (LON:TUI) stock had its Equal weight Rating maintained by expert analysts at Barclays Capital in an analyst note revealed on 14 August.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) had an increase of 213.04% in short interest. WHG’s SI was 254,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 213.04% from 81,300 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG)’s short sellers to cover WHG’s short positions. The SI to Westwood Holdings Group Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 29,972 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Steve Paddon as New Head of Institutional Sales

Among 2 analysts covering TUI AG (LON:TUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TUI AG has GBX 1150 highest and GBX 670 lowest target. GBX 1087.50’s average target is 37.14% above currents GBX 793 stock price. TUI AG had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10. The stock of TUI AG (LON:TUI) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 21. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of TUI in report on Friday, February 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of TUI in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Sell” rating.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.66 billion GBP. It operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers flight booking, hotel accommodation, and other tourism services; and incoming services for tour operators and other services to cruise industry.

The stock decreased 2.12% or GBX 17.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 793. About 193,730 shares traded. TUI AG (LON:TUI) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $267.09 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

More notable recent Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westwood Fortifies Multi-Asset Franchise and Eyes Broader Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adrian Helfert Joins Westwood Holdings Group NYSE:WHG – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westwood Announces Revolutionary Sensible Feesâ„¢ to Change the Probability of Winning for Active Investors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 669,747 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 37,862 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.15% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 6,900 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 7,497 shares. Brown Advisory reported 16,607 shares stake. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 76,475 shares stake. Citigroup reported 2,506 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 556 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 939 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,297 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 22,398 shares.