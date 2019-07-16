Barclays Capital Kept Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO)’s “Equal weight” Rating; Hormel Foods (HRL) Shorts Up By 1.82%

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) had an increase of 1.82% in short interest. HRL’s SI was 33.70 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.82% from 33.09M shares previously. With 2.62 million avg volume, 13 days are for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s short sellers to cover HRL’s short positions. The SI to Hormel Foods Corporation’s float is 12.22%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 1.06 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President

In a research note revealed to investors and clients on Tuesday morning, Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO) stock had its “Equal weight” Rating maintained by equity analysts at Barclays Capital.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 8.14 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

Among 7 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ocado Group Plc has GBX 1630 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 1057.14’s average target is -8.19% below currents GBX 1151.5 stock price. Ocado Group Plc had 30 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Numis Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OCDO in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Peel Hunt maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 29. Bank of America maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and GBX 1630 target. Citigroup maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) rating on Monday, June 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 1450 target. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

The stock increased 0.48% or GBX 5.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1151.5. About 198,519 shares traded. Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.02 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.66 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sunbelt Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Stephens Ar reported 52,365 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 75,343 shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 192,135 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 62,265 are held by Bb&T Corp. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 8,465 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance accumulated 0% or 5,975 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 2.06M shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Stephens on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.