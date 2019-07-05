Barclays Capital Keeps a “Overweight” Rating on Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF); Shorts at DENSO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (DNZOF) Raised By 45.35%

DENSO CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNZOF) had an increase of 45.35% in short interest. DNZOF’s SI was 669,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.35% from 460,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3348 days are for DENSO CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNZOF)’s short sellers to cover DNZOF’s short positions. It closed at $38.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF) stock had its “Overweight” Rating maintained by stock research analysts at Barclays Capital in an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 19.41 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 21.17 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

The stock decreased 0.41% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2452. About 55,744 shares traded. Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC has GBX 3400 highest and GBX 2332 lowest target. GBX 2797’s average target is 14.07% above currents GBX 2452 stock price. Associated British Foods PLC had 38 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, January 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Liberum Capital. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2800 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 7.

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. The company has market cap of $33.49 billion. It develops and makes products for hybrid and electric vehicles, gasoline and diesel engine management systems and components, powertrain control systems, starters, and power-generation systems comprising alternators; electronic systems, such as semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, and engine electronic control units; and thermal systems, including car and bus air conditioning systems, cooling systems, and components comprising radiators and cooling fans. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides intelligent transport system products, such as car navigation and electronic toll collection systems; telematics products; driving control and safety products, including airbags sensors and ECUs; and body electronics and meters.

