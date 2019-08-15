Barclays Capital Analyzed G4S PLC (LON:GFS) with GBX 220.00 Target; Colonial Trust Advisors Upped Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 11,559 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 119,639 shares with $9.67M value, up from 108,080 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $286.24B valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

Equity analysts at Barclays Capital initiated coverage on shares of G4S PLC (LON:GFS) in a an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Thursday, 15 August. The company set a Overweight rating on the stock. Barclays Capital’s target price per share of GBX 220.00 suggests potential of 25.94% from the stock’s last stock price.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 2.69 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 66.69 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.

The stock decreased 0.86% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 173.4. About 573,818 shares traded. G4S plc (LON:GFS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. G4S PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 213.75’s average target is 23.27% above currents GBX 173.4 stock price. G4S PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 225 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 230 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.49% above currents $67.65 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Management holds 0.98% or 97,493 shares in its portfolio. 88,141 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Longer Invests, Arkansas-based fund reported 29,645 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 22,065 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 5,816 shares. S&Co owns 2.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 234,303 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 60,300 shares. 193,431 are owned by Tru Of Vermont. Stratos Wealth Limited has 0.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 1.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 102,678 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Earnest Llc invested in 0.01% or 14,323 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 505,086 shares.